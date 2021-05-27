UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

Roskomnadzor Says Eyes Possibility to Limit Ads on Platforms Violating Russian Laws

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor plans to expand the range of measures of influence on internet platforms that do not comply with Russian legislation, in particular, the possibility of restricting advertising is being considered, the agency's head Andrey Lipov said.

"Now, even if the law on 'landing' [prescribing foreign IT companies to organize legal entities in Russia] is passed, economic measures [of influence on Internet platforms] will appear, they are also significant. We will restrict the possibility of advertising on one service or another. Google makes a lot of money on YouTube in Russia," Lipov told reporters.

