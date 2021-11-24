Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Since 2020, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has recorded 51 facts of censorship of materials from Russian media outlets and their official accounts on the part of foreign internet sites, Roskomnadzor told Sputnik.

"Since 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded facts of censorship of materials of Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites (social networks and video hosting sites). At the moment, 51 such incidents have been recorded: YouTube - 24; Facebook - 13; Instagram - 8; Twitter - four; Google - one; TikTok - one," the watchdog said.

It said materials of Russian media outlets, like RT and Sputnik, broadcasting for international audiences, are censored most often.

"Starting from 2020, Roskomnadzor has sent 59 letters demanding the removal of restrictions on access to blocked materials and accounts to the owners of foreign Internet platforms that censored materials of Russian media outlets or blocked their official accounts," the watchdog said.