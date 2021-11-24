UrduPoint.com

Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts Of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:00 AM

Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Since 2020, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has recorded 51 facts of censorship of materials from Russian media outlets and their official accounts on the part of foreign internet sites, Roskomnadzor told Sputnik.

"Since 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded facts of censorship of materials of Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites (social networks and video hosting sites). At the moment, 51 such incidents have been recorded: YouTube - 24; Facebook - 13; Instagram - 8; Twitter - four; Google - one; TikTok - one," the watchdog said.

It said materials of Russian media outlets, like RT and Sputnik, broadcasting for international audiences, are censored most often.

"Starting from 2020, Roskomnadzor has sent 59 letters demanding the removal of restrictions on access to blocked materials and accounts to the owners of foreign Internet platforms that censored materials of Russian media outlets or blocked their official accounts," the watchdog said.

Related Topics

Internet Google Russia Facebook Twitter 2020 YouTube Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

6 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

6 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

6 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.