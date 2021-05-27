Roskomnadzor Says Western Social Networks Contacted It After Imposed Twitter Restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor's head Andrey Lipov told reporters that western social networks had contacted the agency after it had imposed restrictions on Twitter's traffic.

Since March 10, Roskomnadzor has slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia for all mobile devices and half of stationary devices, and threatened to block it completely if the internet service does not begin to comply with the requirements of Russian laws.

In late April, the department notified the management of the social network about the need to remove all prohibited information by May 15.

"Other Western social networks contacted us after we adopted the measures [against Twitter]. One of such services must provide information about the deletion of the banned information and fulfillment of other requirements of the Russian legislation by the first third of June," Lipov said.