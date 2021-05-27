Roskomnadzor Says Western Social Networks Contacted It After Twitter Traffic Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Western social networks contacted Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor after measures taken against Twitter to slow down traffic, and the dialogue on the removal of prohibited content "is underway with difficulty," Roskomnadzor chief Andrey Lipov said.

"Other Western services also contacted us after the measures we took [regarding Twitter]. One of these services should also provide information by the first ten days of June to remove prohibited information and to comply with other requirements of Russian legislation," Lipov told journalists.