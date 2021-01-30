Roskomnadzor Summons Social Networks' Representatives Over Non-Deleted Calls to Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Representatives of social networks TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and Vk have been summoned to Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to clarify responsibility for failing to remove calls for participation in unauthorized rallies, Roskomnadzor said on Friday.

"Roskomnadzor sent letters to the management of social networks demanding to arrive to explain the responsibility of these platforms for not removing calls to participate in illegal mass actions," the statement says.