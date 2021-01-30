UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roskomnadzor Summons Social Networks' Representatives Over Non-Deleted Calls To Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Roskomnadzor Summons Social Networks' Representatives Over Non-Deleted Calls to Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Representatives of social networks TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and Vk have been summoned to Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to clarify responsibility for failing to remove calls for participation in unauthorized rallies, Roskomnadzor said on Friday.

"Roskomnadzor sent letters to the management of social networks demanding to arrive to explain the responsibility of these platforms for not removing calls to participate in illegal mass actions," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Media

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

2 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

3 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

8 minutes ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.