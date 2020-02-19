UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roskomnadzor To Block Access To Tutanota Email Service Used By 'Phone Terrorists' - FSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:37 PM

Roskomnadzor to Block Access to Tutanota Email Service Used by 'Phone Terrorists' - FSB

Russia's telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor is trying to block access to Germany-based Tutanota email service, which is currently used by the so-called "phone terrorists," the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Russia's telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor is trying to block access to Germany-based Tutanota email service, which is currently used by the so-called "phone terrorists," the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday.

Tutanota is the fifth foreign-based email service used by anonymous users to send fake bomb threats.

The list also includes Protonmail, Startmail, Guerrillamail and Cock services.

"In February, anonymous users use the Tutanota.com mail service [Germany] to continue their criminal activity ... Roskomnadzor is currently trying to block access to Tutanota from Russia," FSB said in a statement.

According to FSB, the criminals used this service last year as well. They sent 58 fake bomb threat messages in a number of Russian regions.

Related Topics

Russia February Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

38 minutes ago

Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die in Iran - ..

57 seconds ago

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

1 hour ago

Lal Masjid Saga: SP, DSP suspended on negligence

58 seconds ago

BRT Peshawar is very near to completion says minis ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.