Roskomnadzor to Block Access to Tutanota Email Service Used by 'Phone Terrorists' - FSB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor is trying to block access to Germany-based Tutanota email service, which is currently used by the so-called "phone terrorists," the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Russia's telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor is trying to block access to Germany-based Tutanota email service, which is currently used by the so-called "phone terrorists," the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday.

Tutanota is the fifth foreign-based email service used by anonymous users to send fake bomb threats.

The list also includes Protonmail, Startmail, Guerrillamail and Cock services.

"In February, anonymous users use the Tutanota.com mail service [Germany] to continue their criminal activity ... Roskomnadzor is currently trying to block access to Tutanota from Russia," FSB said in a statement.

According to FSB, the criminals used this service last year as well. They sent 58 fake bomb threat messages in a number of Russian regions.