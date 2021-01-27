Roskomnadzor to Fine Social Networks for Failure To Remove Calls on Teenagers for Rallies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it would fine Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, as well as video hosting YouTube for non-compliance with the requirements to suppress the dissemination of calls on teenagers for participation in unauthorized rallies, the fines will range from 800,000 to 4 million rubles.

It clarified that, despite the request of the Prosecutor General's Office and the notification of Roskomnadzor, these internet platforms did not timely remove a total of 170 illegal appeals.

"Social networks Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, as well as YouTube video hosting, will be fined for failure to comply with the requirements to suppress the spread of appeals to minors to participate in unauthorized rallies on January 23," the statement says.

Roskomnadzor clarifies that according to the provisions of Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code, which entered into force on January 10, 2021, social networks face administrative fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles for violating the procedure for restricting access to banned information.

"We remind the administrations of social networks that in the event of a repeated offense, the amount of the fine can be increased to one tenth of the total annual revenue. We ask the management of Internet platforms to refrain from disseminating calls for participation in unauthorized public events," the statement says.