Rosneft CEO Says Militants Who Fled Syria Possibly Behind Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian energy giant Rosneft, is not ruling out that the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities could be staged by militants who left Syria thanks to Russia's effort and fled to Iraq, among other countries.

"The Russian Federation's successful actions in Syria have urged some of the militant terrorists to dislocate, forcing them into neighboring countries, including Iraq.

Presumably, they have initiated the recent attack on oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia," Sechin said on Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Two major oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco were attacked in mid-September, which resulted in a temporary sharp decrease in the kingdom's oil output. The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement claimed the responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, Riyadh blamed the incident on Iran, which, in turn, denied allegations.