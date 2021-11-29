UrduPoint.com

Rosneft, Chinese Firm To Sign Deal On Creating Wind Farm For Vostok Oil Project - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russian oil company Rosneft and a Chinese firm will work out the possibility of creating a wind farm for the Vostok Oil project, with the corresponding agreement to be signed later on Monday at the Russian-Chinese Energy business Forum, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Literally here, on the sidelines of the forum, an agreement will be signed between the Chinese company and the Vostok Oil company to study the possibility of building a wind power park within the Vostok Oil project," Novak said.

