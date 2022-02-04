UrduPoint.com

Rosneft, CNPC Agreed On Supplies Of 100Mln Tonnes Of Oil Over 10 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Rosneft, CNPC Agreed on Supplies of 100Mln Tonnes of Oil Over 10 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian oil major Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have signed an agreement on the supply of 100 million tons of oil over 10 years for processing at Chinese refineries, the company said on Friday.

"During the visit of the delegation headed by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Beijing (PRC), negotiations were held between PJSC Rosneft Oil Company and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and the Agreement was signed on the supply of 100 million tons of oil to China through Kazakhstan for 10 years. Crude oil will be processed at factories in northwest China to meet the country's needs for petroleum products," the statement says.

In addition, during the visit, a memorandum in the field of low-carbon development was signed.

"In accordance with the Agreement of Rosneft and CNPC there are prospects of interaction worked out concerning a set of areas of low carbon development, particularly in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, technologies of energy efficiency as well as CO2 capture and storage (CCS). Parties also consider other areas of potential cooperation in the field of low carbon development as well. Low carbon technologies developed by the companies, including "smart" and digital solutions, in the future may be applied within the large-scale joint petroleum projects in Russia and China," the company said in a statement.

