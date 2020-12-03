UrduPoint.com
Rosneft Confirms Discovery Of Gas, Gas Condensate Fields As Result Of Drilling In Kara Sea

Thu 03rd December 2020

Rosneft Confirms Discovery of Gas, Gas Condensate Fields as Result of Drilling in Kara Sea

Russian oil major Rosneft discovered two fields, gas and gas condensate, as a result of drilling in the Kara Sea, the company told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian oil major Rosneft discovered two fields, gas and gas condensate, as a result of drilling in the Kara Sea, the company told reporters.

"In 2020, Rosneft has drilled two prospecting wells in the Vostochno-Prinovozemelskiy 1 and Vostochno-Prinovozemelskiy 2 licensed areas on the shelf of the Kara Sea.

As a result of drilling, one gas field and one gas condensate field were discovered," it said.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian natural resources watchdog Rosnedra reported that as a result of Rosneft's drilling in the Kara Sea, two new gas fields were discovered with a preliminary total estimate of 1.3 trillion cubic meters of reserves, and the examination is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

