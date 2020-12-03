Rosneft Confirms Discovery of Gas, Gas Condensate Fields as Result of Drilling in Kara Sea

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:41 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian oil major Rosneft discovered two fields, gas and gas condensate, as a result of drilling in the Kara Sea, the company told reporters.
"In 2020, Rosneft has drilled two prospecting wells in the Vostochno-Prinovozemelskiy 1 and Vostochno-Prinovozemelskiy 2 licensed areas on the shelf of the Kara Sea.
As a result of drilling, one gas field and one gas condensate field were discovered," it said.
Earlier on Thursday, Russian natural resources watchdog Rosnedra reported that as a result of Rosneft's drilling in the Kara Sea, two new gas fields were discovered with a preliminary total estimate of 1.3 trillion cubic meters of reserves, and the examination is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.