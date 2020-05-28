UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosneft Consolidates Offshore Projects Into Single Holding - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Rosneft Consolidates Offshore Projects Into Single Holding - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian oil giant Rosneft consolidates its offshore projects into a single holding, in particular, the process has been launched for such companies as Rosneft-Sakhalin, RN-Shelf-Arctic, and RN-Shelf-Far East, according to the company's spokesperson.

In the first quarter, Rosneft reduced the direct ownership interest in the three aforementioned subsidiaries. The spokesperson explained to Sputnik that the company is currently in the process of consolidating offshore assets as part of the formation of an exploration and production subholding.

"The transition to a holding management structure is one of the goals of implementing the Rosneft 2022 strategy. The company is currently in the process of forming Exploration and Production subholding. As part of this initiative, consolidation of core assets, including offshore block enterprises, is ongoing. The holding structure will allow the company to increase business efficiency, as well as the quality and efficiency of managing its structural units," he said.

It is noteworthy that Rosneft transferred its subsidiary RN Holding from Tyumen to Moscow in the first quarter.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Company Oil Tyumen From

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

1 hour ago

Politicians should not doing politics on national ..

51 seconds ago

Ovechkin Wins Record 9th Maurice Richard Trophy

52 seconds ago

50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperatio ..

54 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Hong Kong on Frida ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.