Rosneft Denies Contact With Joe Biden's Son Hunter, May Suit Media Over Such Claims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:44 PM

Rosneft said on Monday it never had contact with Hunter Biden, the son of presumed US President-Elect Joe Biden, and the opposite media claims represent speculation aimed to create negative excitement and damage its activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Rosneft said on Monday it never had contact with Hunter Biden, the son of presumed US President-Elect Joe Biden, and the opposite media claims represent speculation aimed to create negative excitement and damage its activities.

"Recently, an information war has been unleashed against Rosneft, a company that is a backbone for the country's economy and that generates significant synergy for equipment suppliers, service companies and regional suppliers. Participants in this information war are a number of well-known international publications, reports of which become the basis for political persecution of the company and provoking new sanctions," the company said.

"For example, in the FoxNews program dated November 20, 2020, it was reported that Rosneft was allegedly involved in advising of its Chinese partners by Hunter Biden regarding an acquisition of a stake in the company. These statements are absolutely untrue.

In reality, Rosneft never had any contacts with Hunter Biden. Nevertheless, these speculations are being discussed at the highest level, which, obviously, is aimed at creating negative excitement around the company and damaging its activities," it said.

During the election campaign, supporters of US President Donald Trump regularly accused Biden's son Hunter of using his father's connections in the course of lobbying activities. In 2017, Chinese CEFC planned to purchase a 14.16 percent stake in Rosneft, but the deal was never completed as the Chinese authorities filed criminal claims against CEFC founder Ye Jianming.

Rosneft also sees "an attempt to compromise the company's strategic project, "Vostok Oil, in the publications of Russian newspaper Kommersant dated December 1 and 2.

"The company reserves the right to use any legal methods, including going to court to protect business reputation," it added.

