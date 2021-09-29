Rosneft, Exxon To Jointly Study Hydrogen, Ammonia, Carbon Projects
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian oil giant Rosneft and US major ExxonMobil agreed to study joint projects in the field of low-carbon technologies, production of ammonia and hydrogen, the Russian company said.
"Rosneft Oil Company and ExxonMobil have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate to assess the potential of lower-carbon technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The companies will consider the prospects of new projects initially focused on carbon capture, utilisation and storage and the development of lower-carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and ammonia," Rosneft said.
Earlier in the day, Rosneft and Norway's Equinor announced that they had agreed to cooperate in developing low-carbon technologies and reducing the carbon footprint of joint projects.