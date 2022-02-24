Rosneft Not Expected to Be Target of New US Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian energy giant Rosneft is not expected to be a target of the new US sanctions package after Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine, Politico reported on Thursday citing sources.

As the Biden administration prepares to announce a new package of sanctions against Russia, Rosneft will not be on the list of sanctioned companies, the report quoted two sources familiar with the discussions on sanctions.

The main focus of the new US sanctions package will be on Russia's financial institutions, the report said.