Rosneft OPEX Comparable To Saudi Aramco, But We Do Not Engage In Predatory Pricing -Sechin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Rosneft OPEX Comparable to Saudi Aramco, But We Do Not Engage in Predatory Pricing -Sechin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Rosneft's operating expense (OPEX) is comparable to Saudi Aramco operating expense, but since Rosneft does not engage in predatory pricing, its operational efficiency may be higher than that of the Saudi company, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"Our operating expense is comparable to that of Saudi Aramco ... We have $3.1 per barrel of oil produced, they have about 2.5-2.8. So, we can work calmly and efficiently here as well, and we do not undercut competitor's prices, unlike them. Therefore, our efficiency may be even higher," Sechin said during the International Review program aired by Rossiya 24 television on Friday.

