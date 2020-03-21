UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosneft Partners Suffered More From US Sanctions Than Company Itself - CEO Sechin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Rosneft Partners Suffered More From US Sanctions Than Company Itself - CEO Sechin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) US sanctions hit Rosneft partners, in particular, American banks, harder than the company itself, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"The sanctions have two sides: there are us [Rosneft], and there are our partners who, as a result of the sanctions, have lost enormous resources," Sechin said during the International Review program aired by Rossiya 24 television on Friday.

"Sanctions have impacted our partners more than us. Well, let's say, before the sanctions, almost half of the financial support was provided by the US banks - up to $35 billion in credit lines. Now it's zero. They were earning up to $4 billion annually on interest rates only. Now it's zero. As you can see, here are the real results of these sanctions," he stressed.

Related Topics

Company TV Billion

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

30 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

45 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

1 hour ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.