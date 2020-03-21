Rosneft Partners Suffered More From US Sanctions Than Company Itself - CEO Sechin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) US sanctions hit Rosneft partners, in particular, American banks, harder than the company itself, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"The sanctions have two sides: there are us [Rosneft], and there are our partners who, as a result of the sanctions, have lost enormous resources," Sechin said during the International Review program aired by Rossiya 24 television on Friday.

"Sanctions have impacted our partners more than us. Well, let's say, before the sanctions, almost half of the financial support was provided by the US banks - up to $35 billion in credit lines. Now it's zero. They were earning up to $4 billion annually on interest rates only. Now it's zero. As you can see, here are the real results of these sanctions," he stressed.