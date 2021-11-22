UrduPoint.com

Rosneft Plans To Expand Terminal For Oil Storage In Beirut Port - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russian oil giant Rosneft is planning to expand its oil storage terminal in the port of Beirut, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"A major project is being implemented by Rosneft, which owns a terminal for petroleum storage in Beirut's port.

Concrete plans to modernize and expand that terminal are already in place. Today, we discussed with our colleagues what steps have to be taken to lay as soon as possible the groundwork for the beginning of corresponding works," Lavrov said after the talks with the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib.

