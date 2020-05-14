Rosneft Reaches Agreement With Italian Experts to Conduct Joint Genetic Research - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian energy company Rosneft has reached an agreement with the Italian Institute of Genomic Medicine to jointly develop genetic technologies and is also expecting similar accords with the United Kingdom and China, the company's CEO, Igor Sechin, said on Thursday.

In March, the Russian government said that it would work with Rosneft in order to rapidly develop genetic technologies in the country.

"The company prepared draft agreements on cooperation and exchange of information with colleagues from Italy, China, and the UK. The agreement with the Italian Institute of Genomic Medicine on the joint development of genetic technologies and sharing scientific data was reached," Sechin said during a session with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sechin also said that Rosneft registered a non-profit organization on April 29, which would be tasked with advancing research on genetics in Russia, namely information sharing, localization of technologies, and cooperation with Russian and foreign partners.

According to the executive, high-ranking Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Science Minister Valery Falkov, have agreed to join the supervisory board of the non-commercial organization.