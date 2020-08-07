UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosneft Refutes Belarus-Linked Allegations, Says Reserves Right To Go To Court

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

Rosneft Refutes Belarus-Linked Allegations, Says Reserves Right to Go to Court

Russian oil company Rosneft on Friday refuted the allegations of its links to the recent events in Belarus and said it reserved the right to go to court to defend its rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Russian oil company Rosneft on Friday refuted the allegations of its links to the recent events in Belarus and said it reserved the right to go to court to defend its rights.

Earlier in the day, Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda suggested that the recent detention of 33 Russian citizens in Belarus was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services.

According to the newspaper, a number of people have been recruited by someone posing as Rosneft staff looking for security personnel for the company's facilities abroad.

"Regarding the mass media mentioning the name and requisites of the company in connection with the events in Belarus, we would like to state the following: All mentions of Rosneft, its subsidiaries and staff in connection with these events are made up provocations," the company said.

The company reserves the right to go to court "after the investigation is finished to defend its rights."

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Belarus Media All Court

Recent Stories

Misbah reflects on Pakistan’s day at Old Traffor ..

12 minutes ago

Higgins out of snooker world champs despite 147 br ..

5 minutes ago

KSrelief sends the first Saudi airlift planes to L ..

56 minutes ago

PCB announces financial rewards for ground staff

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses sharp decline in Coronavirus

1 hour ago

Flying billboard leaves man injured in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.