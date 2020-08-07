Rosneft Refutes Belarus-Linked Allegations, Says Reserves Right to Go to Court

Russian oil company Rosneft on Friday refuted the allegations of its links to the recent events in Belarus and said it reserved the right to go to court to defend its rights

Earlier in the day, Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda suggested that the recent detention of 33 Russian citizens in Belarus was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services.

According to the newspaper, a number of people have been recruited by someone posing as Rosneft staff looking for security personnel for the company's facilities abroad.

"Regarding the mass media mentioning the name and requisites of the company in connection with the events in Belarus, we would like to state the following: All mentions of Rosneft, its subsidiaries and staff in connection with these events are made up provocations," the company said.

The company reserves the right to go to court "after the investigation is finished to defend its rights."