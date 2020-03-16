Rosneft Refutes Claims of Disrupting Sale of Novomet to Saudi Aramco

Rosneft refuted on Monday recent reports alleging that the company had undermined the sale of Rusnano's 30.76 percent stake in oilfield services company Novomet to a consortium of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, and threatened to fight the accusations in court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Rosneft refuted on Monday recent reports alleging that the company had undermined the sale of Rusnano's 30.76 percent stake in oilfield services company Novomet to a consortium of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, and threatened to fight the accusations in court.

Earlier in the day, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing sources, that the estimated 7.5 billion ruble ($100 million) deal fell through in late 2019. According to the publication, Rosneft also bid for the stake, but its offer was rejected. Novomet reportedly lost access to the company's new tenders.

"The unfounded conclusions of the [Kommersant] article that Rosneft allegedly opposed the deal between Novomet shareholders are untrue, are deliberate misinformation and will entail legal measures required to protect the company's reputation and the interests of its shareholders," Rosneft said in a statement.

Rosneft added that it was not a party to the transaction and therefore could not comment on the progress of negotiations between Novomet's current and potential shareholders.

"Moreover, Novomet has the right to participate on common terms in Rosneft's tenders for the supply of equipment manufactured in accordance with Russian law," the company said.

The Kommersant will engage in a legal dispute with Rosneft about the article, if necessary, the head of the Kommersant publishing house, Vladimir Zhelonkin, told Sputnik.

"I don't see a problem. If they sue us, let it be so; we will have to go to court. What choice do we have? ... We don't want to have legal proceedings, and, in general, we are not ready. But if it is necessary, we will join the proceedings," Zhelonkin said.

Rusnano did not give a clear answer to Sputnik's request but said that its board of directors would discuss the new configuration of the transaction on Wednesday, "taking into account the changing macroeconomic situation."