Rosneft Says Agreed to Sell Oil to Belarusian Refineries With Premium of $5 Per Tonne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Thursday it had agreed with Belarusian refineries on contracts for the deliveries of oil to Belarus with a premium of $5 per tonne.

"Rosneft and Belarusian refineries have signed contracts for the supply of oil to Belarus. Deliveries will be made on terms that the company announced earlier, that is, with a premium of $5 per tonne," the company's spokesperson told reporters.