Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Rosneft Says All Obligations of Dividends Payment for 2021 to All Shareholders Fulfilled

Russia's Rosneft announced on Tuesday that it had fulfilled all its obligations to pay dividends for 2021 to all shareholders, including UK energy major BP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia's Rosneft announced on Tuesday that it had fulfilled all its obligations to pay dividends for 2021 to all shareholders, including UK energy major BP.

"Rosneft has fulfilled its obligations to pay dividends for fiscal year 2021 to all shareholders, including BP.

The dividends due to it for the second half of 2021 in the amount of $700 million have been fully paid," the company said.

Rosneft also proposed the UK company to spend the dividends on the development of joint projects in Russia.

"Nothing prevents BP, which to this day remains a shareholder of Rosneft and a participant in a number of joint ventures in Russia, from using the dividends for the development of joint projects in Russia, which Rosneft is currently forced to implement independently in the absence of funding from the partner," the company added.

