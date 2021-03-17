Rosneft Says Did Not Ask Russian Cabinet for Vostok Oil Funding From National Wealth Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russian energy company Rosneft did not ask the cabinet of ministers for National Wealth Fund money for the Vostok Oil project, as it does not envision long-term government funding, the company said.

"Rosneft has not asked the government of the Russian Federation to provide funds for implementation of its projects.

The financial and economic model of the Vostok Oil strategic project mentioned in the stories does not envisage the use of long-term state financing," Rosneft said in a statement.

The company said it was making this statement in connection with stories posted by Bloomberg and Forbes on the possible allocation of National Wealth Fund money for Rosneft projects.

"The company's lawyers are currently working on issues of protecting the interests of Rosneft and its shareholders and have sent to the editorial offices of these publications demands to post refutations," Rosneft said.