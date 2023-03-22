UrduPoint.com

Rosneft Says Met With CNPC Representatives As Part Of Chinese President's Visit To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) CEO of Russia's Rosneft Igor Sechin held a meeting with representatives of China's CNPC within the framework of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia earlier this week, the Russian company said on Wednesday.

"As part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin held a meeting with representatives of China's CNPC," the company said in a statement.

Rosneft expects further development of integral cooperation with CNPC along the entire technological chain, as well as expansion of the range of joint projects, the statement added.

