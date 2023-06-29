Rosneft Says Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 11% in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russian oil giant Rosneft in 2022 reduced the absolute volume of greenhouse gas emissions by 11 percent compared to the base year 2020, the company said in a statement.

"Consistent and systematic work to implement the Rosneft 2030: Reliable Energy and Global Energy Transition strategy also led to a natural improvement in key environmental indicators in 2022 compared to the previous year. In 2022, the company reduced the absolute volume of greenhouse gas emissions by 11% relative to the base year 2020," it said.

Rosneft said that last year it continued to apply technology for detecting methane emissions using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-based monitoring equipment.

In December 2021, Rosneft introduced a new strategy, Rosneft 2030: Reliable Energy and Global Energy Transition, and became the first company in the Russian oil and gas industry to set a strategic goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.