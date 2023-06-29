Open Menu

Rosneft Says Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 11% In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Rosneft Says Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 11% in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russian oil giant Rosneft in 2022 reduced the absolute volume of greenhouse gas emissions by 11 percent compared to the base year 2020, the company said in a statement.

"Consistent and systematic work to implement the Rosneft 2030: Reliable Energy and Global Energy Transition strategy also led to a natural improvement in key environmental indicators in 2022 compared to the previous year. In 2022, the company reduced the absolute volume of greenhouse gas emissions by 11% relative to the base year 2020," it said.

Rosneft said that last year it continued to apply technology for detecting methane emissions using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-based monitoring equipment.

In December 2021, Rosneft introduced a new strategy, Rosneft 2030: Reliable Energy and Global Energy Transition, and became the first company in the Russian oil and gas industry to set a strategic goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Oil Vehicles December Gas 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

3 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

5 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

5 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

5 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

5 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

5 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

5 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

5 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

5 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World