Rosneft Sees Potential Annual Oil Deliveries From Vostok Oil at 115Mln Tonnes by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Potential oil deliveries from Arctic project Vostok Oil may reach 25 million tonnes in 2024, 50 million tonnes in 2027, and up to 115 million tonnes by 2030, Rosneft said following a working meeting of the company's CEO Igor Sechin with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with Putin, Sechin announced that Rosneft had launched Vostok Oil project, starting prospecting and exploration drilling.

"The potential for oil deliveries to commodity markets is estimated at 25 million tonnes in 2024, 50 million tonnes in 2027, and up to 115 million tonnes by 2030. Vostok Oil is a powerful driver of Russia's economic growth. According to the Russian academy of Sciences' forecasting institute, the expected economic effect will be 9.

3 rubles for each ruble invested," the company said.

Rosneft noted that the drilling of the exploration well had begun in the project's Zapadno-Irkinskoye license area.

Vostok Oil project envisages formation of a new oil and gas province on Taimyr Peninsula, with reserves of about 5 billion tonnes of oil. It is planned to invest more than 10 trillion rubles ($137 billion) in the project, including about 2 trillion rubles in the first stage.

At a meeting with Putin on February 11, Sechin said that the implementation of Vostok Oil project would boost Russia's GDP by 2 percent annually and provide about 100,000 new jobs.