Rosneft Sold Assets in Venezuela to Russian State Company Roszarubezhneft - Top Manager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Rosneft's assets in Venezuela were acquired by the state-owned company Roszarubezhneft, Pavel Fedorov, Rosneft's first vice president, said on Friday.

"The buyer of these assets, the state-owned Roszarubezhneft, acquired ...

a company that owns all those operations and assets that the company had in this market," Fedorov said during a telephone conference, talking about Venezuelan assets.

On March 28, the Russian government, on behalf of the Federal Property Management Agency, established Roszarubezhneft, which was registered on the day when Rosneft announced the termination of its business in Venezuela and the sale of all its Venezuelan assets to a Russian government-owned company in exchange for 9.6 percent of its own shares.