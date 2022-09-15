UrduPoint.com

Rosneft Switching Foreign Trade Settlements To Rubles, Friendly Countries' Currencies

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian oil major Rosneft said on Thursday it was systematically switching its foreign trade to settlements in rubles and national currencies of friendly countries.

"As part of the execution of the order of the President of the Russian Federation, the company is systematically switching in foreign trade to settlements in rubles and national currencies of friendly countries, while optimizing the structure of its debt portfolio," the statement says.

The company's current debt is the lowest since the end of 2013, while the net debt/EBITDA ratio has been declining for the past seven quarters, it noted.

