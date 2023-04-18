UrduPoint.com

Rosneft's Defense Demands Compensation From Berlin Over External Management Damage

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Rosneft's Defense Demands Compensation From Berlin Over External Management Damage

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The defense team of Russia's Rosneft has sent a claim to the German Economics Ministry for damages from the external management of the company's subsidiaries in Germany, the company's representative at court told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

"A claim was sent to the Federal Ministry of Economics for damages incurred during the first six months of external management," the representative said.

The defense also filed a new lawsuit against the extension of this management, the representative added.

World

