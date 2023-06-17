ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russian oil giant Rosneft's discovered resources in the Arctic amount to about 20 billion tonnes of oil equivalent, the company's head Igor Sechin said Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Climate change brings new opportunities related to accessing the resources of the Arctic zone, where the resources already discovered by our company alone amount to about 20 billion tons of oil equivalent," Sechin said in his keynote address at the energy panel.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.