UrduPoint.com

Rosneft's Losses From Assets Transfer In Germany To Trust Management Huge - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Rosneft's Losses From Assets Transfer in Germany to Trust Management Huge - Lawyer

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Losses of Russian oil giant Rosneft from the transfer of assets in Germany to trust management are very high, the Russian company will seek compensation, Bertrand Malmendier, the company's representative in court, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Last September, the German government transferred Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH to the control of the German Federal Network Agency. Thus, it gained control over shares in three refineries. Rosneft has since been trying to challenge this decision.

"The damage to Rosneft's shareholders is enormous because the stakes in Germany are very valuable, and very high profits were realized in 2022, which have not yet been distributed, even partially. Instead, there are high costs for trust management, especially for consultants," Malmendier said.

The representative of Rosneft in the German court added that he would seek to cancel the trust managment and secure the assets of Rosneft for shareholders, as well as deal with compensation for losses.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Oil Germany September From Government Court

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

1 hour ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

1 hour ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.