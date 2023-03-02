(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Losses of Russian oil giant Rosneft from the transfer of assets in Germany to trust management are very high, the Russian company will seek compensation, Bertrand Malmendier, the company's representative in court, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Last September, the German government transferred Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH to the control of the German Federal Network Agency. Thus, it gained control over shares in three refineries. Rosneft has since been trying to challenge this decision.

"The damage to Rosneft's shareholders is enormous because the stakes in Germany are very valuable, and very high profits were realized in 2022, which have not yet been distributed, even partially. Instead, there are high costs for trust management, especially for consultants," Malmendier said.

The representative of Rosneft in the German court added that he would seek to cancel the trust managment and secure the assets of Rosneft for shareholders, as well as deal with compensation for losses.