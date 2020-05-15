UrduPoint.com
Rosneft's Oil Production May Fall 10% Year-on-Year In 2020 - Top Manager

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 09:14 PM

Rosneft may see a 10-percent decline in oil production and a 5-percent decline in oil refining in 2020 from the previous year, but much depends on external factors, the company's first vice president Pavel Fedorov said on Friday during a phone conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Rosneft may see a 10-percent decline in oil production and a 5-percent decline in oil refining in 2020 from the previous year, but much depends on external factors, the company's first vice president Pavel Fedorov said on Friday during a phone conference.

"We can say that the year-on-year decline will be about 10 percent in production, about 5 percent in processing, taking into account the changes that we see today in the market. But again, these are the indicators that we will need to evaluate and, most likely, change as the external environment changes," Fedorov said.

