Rosoboronexport Expects to Sign Deal With India on Producing Ka-226 Helicopters in 2020

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia's Rosoboronexport expects to sign a contract for producing Ka-226 twin-engine utility helicopters in India in the beginning of 2020, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.

Under this contract, 200 Ka-226 helicopters will be produced at India's plants.

"As of now, the JV [joint venture] has been created. We are specifying the image of the helicopter proceeding from the requirements of the Indian Defense Ministry. We hope to finalize the project and to sign the contract within the upcoming six months. The time frame is formed with the Indian Defense Ministry's procedures in mind. Works on this helicopter have already been launched," Mikheev told reporters.