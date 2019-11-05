Rosoboronexport Says to Start Promoting Russian Lobaev Arms Sniper Rifles for Export

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russian state arms broker Rosoboronexport said on Tuesday that it had jointly with Russian weapons manufacturer Design Bureau of Integrated Systems started promoting Lobaev Arms sniper hunting rifles for export.

Lobaev Arms is a brand belonging to the Design Bureau of Integrated Systems.

"Lobaev Arms sniper rifles, including the DVL-10M1 Diversant, TSVL-8 Stalingrad, DXL-4 Sevastopol and others, have already been included in Rosoboronexport's catalog, in particular to the section 'Civil and law enforcement weapons' and to the specialized catalog 'Means of combating terrorism,'" the press release said.

Rosoboronexport Deputy Director General Igor Sevastyanov, as quoted by the press service, said while expressing confidence that foreign specialists would appreciate the excellent quality and other characteristics of these rifles.

"There is a demand for such weapons in the world. Russia can satisfy it in full volume, no matter what ranges and calibers we talk about," he stated.

Additionally, beginning from 2020, Lobaev Arms rifles will be placed at the dealer's stand as part of foreign weapons exhibitions.

After the adoption of amendments to the Russian legislation in 2017, Rosoboronexport received the right to export civilian weapons and additions to combat arms.