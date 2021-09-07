Rosoboronexport Signed Contracts Worth Over $3.5Bln at Summer Arms Exhibitions

Russian state arms exported Rosoboronexport said on Tuesday it had signed more than 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion) worth of contracts at arms exhibitions this summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russian state arms exported Rosoboronexport said on Tuesday it had signed more than 3 billion Euros ($3.55 billion) worth of contracts at arms exhibitions this summer.

"The completed summer exhibition season has confirmed the steady high demand for Russian weapons and military equipment.

Within the framework of the Army-2021 defense industry forum, the MAKS-2021 aviation and space salon and the IMDS-2021 navy salon, Rosoboronexport signed over 30 contracts worth 3 billion euros," the statement says.

Among the equipment contracted at summer exhibitions are the Su-30 fighters, the Pantsir-S1/S1M anti-aircraft missile system, the Verba man-portable anti-aircraft missile system, the Krasukha electronic warfare system, the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system, weapons for ships and submarines, small arms and ammunition.

Rosoboronexport's order portfolio today is more than $52 billion, the company noted.