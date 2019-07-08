(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The naval hardware order portfolio of Rosoboronexport has surpassed $5 billion , Director General of the Russian state arms exporter Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.

"Our order book for naval hardware exceeds currently $5 billion. This will keep the enterprises, which under the import substitution program managed to build ships entirely from Russian components, busy with orders for the next few years," Mikheev said, as quoted in Rosoboronexport's press release.

According to Mikheev, the Russian exports consist of various classes of ships as well as special equipment for them.

"Rosoboronexport supplies ships of different classes, ranging from ocean-going ships to patrol and assault landing craft, as well as a full set of weapons and equipment for them. In addition, we are ready to transfer technologies in this area and possess competencies required to build and equip onshore infrastructure facilities," Mikheev said.

The director general also highlighted the Southeast Asian countries' keen interest in Rosoboronexport's equipment and technology solutions. In this regard, Mikheev noted that his company was actively cooperating with China and India, which he referred to as "traditional partners."

Mikheev's remarks come ahead of the 2019 International Maritime Defense Show that will be held from July 10-14 at the Lenexpo Exhibition Complex in Saint Petersburg. The event is expected to gather 23 delegations representing the naval forces of Russia's partner states. Rosoboronexport will be presenting its new naval hardware at the defense show, the company's press release said, adding that the exhibition's guests would be able to board the Russian-built naval ships, visit enterprises involved in their construction and get acquainted with their equipment.