UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosoboronexport's Naval Hardware Order Portfolio Exceeds $5Bln - Director General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Rosoboronexport's Naval Hardware Order Portfolio Exceeds $5Bln - Director General

The naval hardware order portfolio of Rosoboronexport has surpassed $5 billion, Director General of the Russian state arms exporter Alexander Mikheev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The naval hardware order portfolio of Rosoboronexport has surpassed $5 billion, Director General of the Russian state arms exporter Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.

"Our order book for naval hardware exceeds currently $5 billion. This will keep the enterprises, which under the import substitution program managed to build ships entirely from Russian components, busy with orders for the next few years," Mikheev said, as quoted in Rosoboronexport's press release.

According to Mikheev, the Russian exports consist of various classes of ships as well as special equipment for them.

"Rosoboronexport supplies ships of different classes, ranging from ocean-going ships to patrol and assault landing craft, as well as a full set of weapons and equipment for them. In addition, we are ready to transfer technologies in this area and possess competencies required to build and equip onshore infrastructure facilities," Mikheev said.

The director general also highlighted the Southeast Asian countries' keen interest in Rosoboronexport's equipment and technology solutions. In this regard, Mikheev noted that his company was actively cooperating with China and India, which he referred to as "traditional partners."

Mikheev's remarks come ahead of the 2019 International Maritime Defense Show that will be held from July 10-14 at the Lenexpo Exhibition Complex in Saint Petersburg. The event is expected to gather 23 delegations representing the naval forces of Russia's partner states. Rosoboronexport will be presenting its new naval hardware at the defense show, the company's press release said, adding that the exhibition's guests would be able to board the Russian-built naval ships, visit enterprises involved in their construction and get acquainted with their equipment.

Related Topics

India Technology Exports Import Russia China Company Visit Petersburg July 2019 Event From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Xi congratulates Levits on assuming office as pres ..

1 minute ago

Three of family killed in road accident in Rajanp ..

1 minute ago

Yemen Cholera Cases in First Half of 2019 Exceed T ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

Major General Khawar Rahman of AMC promoted

8 minutes ago

China troubleshoots problems in countdown to end p ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.