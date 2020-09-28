UrduPoint.com
Rospotrebnadzor Estimates 24-25% Of Moscow Population Immune To Coronavirus

About a quarter of Moscow population have immunity to the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) About a quarter of Moscow population have immunity to the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"We have been conducting research since the end of June, and we understand that immunity is being developed in the population, in different regions in different ways, depending on how many people have had symptomatic or asymptomatic illness, and the study included mainly people who did not get sick, who have no history of illness," Popova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

In Kaliningrad, 50 percent of the population in the study have antibodies, in the Leningrad Region there were 19 percent of people with antibodies at the first stage of the study, in June, and 40 percent at the second stage in September.

"And in Moscow it is still slightly more than 20 percent, 24-25 percent," Popova noted.

