Rospotrebnadzor Head, Deputy Prime Minister Vaccinated With EpiVacCorona - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Anna Popova, the head of the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova had been vaccinated with Russia's second registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection, EpiVacCorona.

Earlier in the day, Putin told members of the Russian government that Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector had registered the country's second vaccine against the coronavirus. Golikova assured the government that Vector's COVID-19 vaccine was safe adding that the first 60,000 doses would be produced in the near future.

"Tatyana Alekseevna, you said that 40,000 volunteers had already expressed the desire to take part in testing the effectiveness of the new vaccine EpiVacCorona.

But, as far as I know, you yourself, were among these 40,000 vaccinated ” both you and Russia's chief sanitary doctor Anna Yurievna Popova" Putin said.

Golikova confirmed this, noting that she and Popova had been vaccinated during the first and second stages of the clinical trials, not at the third stage, when the mass vaccination was carried out.

EpiVacCorona is planned to be introduced into civil circulation on January 1, 2021, according to data from the vaccine registration certificate published in the state registry of medicines.