UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rospotrebnadzor Head, Deputy Prime Minister Vaccinated With EpiVacCorona - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Rospotrebnadzor Head, Deputy Prime Minister Vaccinated With EpiVacCorona - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Anna Popova, the head of the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova had been vaccinated with Russia's second registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection, EpiVacCorona.

Earlier in the day, Putin told members of the Russian government that Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector had registered the country's second vaccine against the coronavirus. Golikova assured the government that Vector's COVID-19 vaccine was safe adding that the first 60,000 doses would be produced in the near future.

"Tatyana Alekseevna, you said that 40,000 volunteers had already expressed the desire to take part in testing the effectiveness of the new vaccine EpiVacCorona.

But, as far as I know, you yourself, were among these 40,000 vaccinated ” both you and Russia's chief sanitary doctor Anna Yurievna Popova" Putin said.

Golikova confirmed this, noting that she and Popova had been vaccinated during the first and second stages of the clinical trials, not at the third stage, when the mass vaccination was carried out.

EpiVacCorona is planned to be introduced into civil circulation on January 1, 2021, according to data from the vaccine registration certificate published in the state registry of medicines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Doctor Vladimir Putin January From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federationâ€™s General Assembly approves ..

11 minutes ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan urge 'joint efforts' to end Karabak ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

5 minutes ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.