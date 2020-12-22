Rospotrebnadzor Says Monitoring New Strains of COVID-19, Including One Found in UK

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is closely monitoring the situation with new strains of coronavirus, including in the UK, its chief Anna Popova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is closely monitoring the situation with new strains of coronavirus, including in the UK, its chief Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"I would like to note that Rospotrebnadzor is closely monitoring the situation with respect to the new coronavirus infection, studying the genetic characteristics of changes in the new coronavirus, which can potentially affect both its identification, treatment and prevention," she said at the presidium of the government's coordinating council to combat COVID-19.

The Institute of Epidemiology is preparing a special test system to detect the new coronavirus mutation found in the UK, Popova said.

"In two days, we evaluated PCR test systems, which are produced by three research organizations of Rospotrebnadzor: Vector, the Pasteur Institute and the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology. Scientists presented us with reliable materials that the primers and probes included in the PCR systems have nothing to do with those loci that have undergone mutations, according to our colleagues from the UK.

That is, these test systems can absolutely clearly detect any viruses, both with mutations and not, in Russia," Popova said.

"At the same time, the order was given to the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, and they have already begun to prepare a special test system that would identify this mutating strain of the virus," she added.

Rospotrebnadzor has requested information on the mutation of the coronavirus from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UK, she added.

As of today, 1,424 coronavirus mutations have been found in Russia, but this is a common situation, Popova said.

"But none of these mutations are associated with changes in the properties of the virus, including transmissibility and pathogenicity," she said.