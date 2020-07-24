Rospotrebnadzor Says Vector Received Permission for Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector received permission to conduct clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus, the first volunteers will receive it on July 27, Russian healthcare watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

"Rospotrebnadzor's Vector Center received permission on July 24 to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine, the first volunteers will be vaccinated on July 27 as part of the clinical trial protocol," the statement says.