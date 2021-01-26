Rospotrebnadzor Says Viral Infections Incidence Thresholds Exceeded in 12 Russian Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement that epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) had been exceeded in 12 Russian regions, down from more than 30 a week ago.

"In the third week of 2021, in terms of the entire population, weekly epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in 12 constituent entities of the Russian Federation," Rosbotrebnadzor said.

In the second week of this year, the weekly thresholds for flu and ARVI incidence were surpassed in 32 Russian regions.

More than 85.9 million people (59 percent of the country's population) have already been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, the watchdog said.