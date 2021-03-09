Rospotrebnadzor Says Viral Infections Incidence Thresholds Exceeded in 4 Russian Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement that weekly epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) had been exceeded in four Russian regions.

"In the ninth week of 2021, in terms of the entire population, weekly epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in four constituent entities [of the Russian Federation]," Rosbotrebnadzor said.

More than 85.9 million people (59 percent of the country's population) have been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, it said.