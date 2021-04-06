UrduPoint.com
Rospotrebnadzor Says Viral Infections Incidence Thresholds Exceeded In 3 Russian Regions

Tue 06th April 2021

Rospotrebnadzor Says Viral Infections Incidence Thresholds Exceeded in 3 Russian Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement that weekly epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) had been exceeded in three Russian regions.

"In the 13th week of 2021, in terms of the entire population, weekly epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in three constituent entities [of the Russian Federation]," Rosbotrebnadzor said.

More than 85.9 million people (59 percent of the country's population) have been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, it said.

