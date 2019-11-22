UrduPoint.com
Rospotrebnadzor To Increase Radiation Monitoring In South China Sea After Reports Of Blast

Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday that it would increase its monitoring of radiation in the South China Sea, following reports of a power explosion there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday that it would increase its monitoring of radiation in the South China Sea, following reports of a power explosion there.

Several media outlets and online publications have reported that a nuclear submarine exploded in the South China Sea on Thursday, as a result of which, three countries in the region allegedly registered an increase in radiation.

However, there have not been any official confirmations of the incident.

"Based on information received from the Global Environment Monitoring System, there has been an increase of radiation recorded in the South China Sea, following the incident. Rospotrebnadzor has increased its radiation monitoring in the region," the agency said in a statement.

It added that there was no threat of possible radiation from the alleged incident reaching Russia.

