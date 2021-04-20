UrduPoint.com
Rospotrebnadzor To Selectively Test Foreigners Arriving In Russia For COVID-19 At Airports

Rospotrebnadzor to Selectively Test Foreigners Arriving in Russia for COVID-19 at Airports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnador instructed the heads of its territorial bodies to organize random testing for coronavirus of foreign citizens at airports, the corresponding decree of the Russian chief state sanitary doctor was published on the official portal of legal information.

"The heads of the territorial bodies of Rospotrebnadzor ensure ... the organization of random testing of foreign citizens for COVID-19 at airports," the document says.

The regulation comes into force on April 21.

