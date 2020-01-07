UrduPoint.com
Ross Wilson Appointed As Top US Diplomat In Afghanistan After Bass Resigns - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:19 AM

Ross Wilson has been appointed as the top US diplomat in Afghanistan until a new ambassador is confirmed, the Department of State said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Ross Wilson has been appointed as the top US diplomat in Afghanistan until a new ambassador is confirmed, the Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass stepped down from his position after two years of service.

"The Department has named Ambassador Ross Wilson as Chargé d'Affaires a.i. until a new Ambassador is confirmed," the release said. "He is expected to arrive in Kabul soon."

Wilson previously served as Chargé d'Affaires in Georgia under President Donald Trump, the release said.

Wilson has 30 years of experience as a Foreign Service Officer, including service as US Ambassador to Turkey under President George W.

Bush and US Ambassador to Azerbaijan under President Bill Clinton, the release said.

Outgoing ambassador Bass expressed hope that Afghanistan's citizens and leaders would "find strength in unity, put aside their differences and work together to negotiate a political settlement with the Taliban."

The United States wants the Taliban to cut ties with terrorists and engage in closer cooperation with the Afghan government, thus enabling US troops withdrawal. Many rounds of peace talks have been held, bringing no significant result.

