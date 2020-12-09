UrduPoint.com
Rosselkhoznadzor Discussed Supplies Of Tomatoes To Russia With Azerbaijan, Armenia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

The head of Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert held talks with the head of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli and with the head of the Armenian government's Food Safety Inspection Georgy Avetisyan on the supply of fruits and vegetables to Russia, with new negotiations with Azerbaijan scheduled for December 11, Rosselkhoznadzor said following the talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The head of Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert held talks with the head of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli and with the head of the Armenian government's Food Safety Inspection Georgy Avetisyan on the supply of fruits and vegetables to Russia, with new negotiations with Azerbaijan scheduled for December 11, Rosselkhoznadzor said following the talks.

Rosselkhoznadzor has banned the import of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia from December 10. due to repeated detection of pests. From December 14, the import of tomatoes and peppers into Russia from the Armavir region of Armenia will be banned after the discovery of products with the pepino mosaic virus.

"In addition, it was proposed to hold on Friday, December 11, negotiations of specialists of the competent departments of the two countries to discuss the current situation.

The parties will work out the possibility of applying the principle of regionalization in the supply of fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Russia," the Russian department said.

During negotiations with the Armenian side, Dankvert noted that Rosselkhoznadzor was concerned about the detection of the pepino mosaic virus in the tomatoes supplied to Russia, which can cause significant damage to vegetable industry of Russia.

"Taking into account the lack of the results of the investigation of this case and information on the measures taken from the Armenian side, the Rosselkhoznadzor was forced to impose a ban on the import of tomatoes from the Armavir region of the republic," it said.

Armenia and Russia agreed on cooperation between scientific institutions of the two countries to discuss methods used to detect the virus, Rosselkhoznadzor added.

