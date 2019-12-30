UrduPoint.com
Rosselkhoznadzor Says Temporarily Limiting Supply Of Citrus Fruit From China From Jan 6

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:06 PM

Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said Monday after teleconference talks with China's customs department that it had introduced temporary restrictions on the import of citrus fruit from China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said Monday after teleconference talks with China's customs department that it had introduced temporary restrictions on the import of citrus fruit from China.

"When discussing the supply of citrus fruits from China to Russia, Rosselkhoznadzor noted that the measures taken by the Chinese side to comply with Russian requirements have not proved their effectiveness. The Russian agency continues to systematically identify dangerous quarantine objects in exported products," it said.

"In this regard, Rosselkhoznadzor, until effective corrective measures are taken by the Chinese side, from January 6, 2020, is forced to introduce temporary restrictions on the supply of citrus fruits from China to Russia," Rosselkhoznadzor said.

