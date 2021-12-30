UrduPoint.com

Rossiya Airlines To Take Delivery Of 32 MC-21 Planes From UAC By 2024 - Minister

Published December 30, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is planning to supply Rossiya Airlines (Aeroflot Group) with 32 MC-21 airliners worth 155 billion rubles ($2.1 billion) until 2024, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said in a interview with RBC published on Thursday.

"UAC is also working on the investment project to supply Rossiya Airlines with 32 airliners MC-21 until 2024. The total amount of funding for this project is 155 billion rubles," Manturov said as quoted by RBC.

On December 28, the MC-21 airliner received the initial type certification. The first commercial deliveries will begin from the second to third quarter of 2022, the minister added.

The Russian Ministry of Trade and Industry with the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Russian State Transport Leasing Company are jointly working on the documents for the purchase of aircraft for leasing to the Far Eastern carrier Aurora Airlines, Manturov said.

"It is planned to supply for operations 42 airliners (Sukhoi Superjet, Ilyushin Il-114-300, Let L-410 Turbolet and Utility Aircrafts) until 2025. The total amount of investments is 53 billion rubles, of which 60% are funds from the National Wealth Fund and 40% are borrowed funds," he said.

The MC-21 aircraft is a single-aisle airliner developed by the Irkut Corporation (part of the UAC of the Russian Rostec State Corporation). The aircraft conducted its first test flight on May 28, 2017.

